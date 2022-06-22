‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2: Ewan McGregor ‘Hopes We Do Another,’ but Crew More Hesitant

[Editor’s note: The following post contains minor spoilers from the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” finale]

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” has completed its six-episode run on Disney+, which begs the question: will the “Star Wars” series return for Season 2? “Obi-Wan” was developed and billed as a limited series, but so was “Big Little Lies” and “The White Lotus.” The series came to a conclusive end with young Leia being safely returned home, Reva overcoming the Dark Side and Obi-Wan back on Tatooine looking after Luke. There were no major cliffhangers, although Darth Vader still looms large. One person definitely eager for “Obi-Wan” Season 2 is the Jedi himself, Ewan McGregor.

“I really hope we do another,” McGregor told British GQ before the finale aired. “If I could do one of these every now and again — I’d just be happy about it.”

Hayden Christiansen, who reprised his role of Darth Vader in the series, is also game to keep playing the character, though he could do so either in an a second season of “Obi-Wan” or a different series.

“Well, it was definitely conceived as a standalone story. But I would love to continue with this character,” Christiansen told Radio Times. “You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so…I would certainly be open to [returning for ‘Obi-Wan’ Season 2].”

While the actors are all in on “Obi-Wan” Season 2, the show’s creative team is acting a bit more hesitant. As series director Deborah Chow recently told Entertainment Tonight, “For this one, we really did conceive it to be a limited series. It really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that.”

“I think, you know, if it was to go forward, it would only be if there was a real reason for another one,” Chow added.

Lucasfilm president and “Obi-Wan” executive producer Kathleen Kennedy agreed with Chow, telling ET, “Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series. But I think if there’s huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us. And if we feel like, ‘OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it’s answering the why then,’ then we’ll do it. But we’ll see.”

All six episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are streaming on Disney+.