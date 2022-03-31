‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Premiere Moves Back Two Days, Gets Double Episode Launch

“Star Wars” fans will have to wait just a bit longer to see Ewan McGregor back in action as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The upcoming “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series is pushing back its premiere from Wednesday, May 25, to Friday, May 27, McGregor announced in a video on Thursday. However, the first two episodes of the limited series will drop on Disney Plus that day. In a battle of galactic proportions, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will now go head to head with “Stranger Things” Season 4, which is releasing Part 1 of its latest season that same day, May 27.

Watch the announcement video below.

More to come…