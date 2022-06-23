‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Star Moses Ingram Joins Natalie Portman in ‘Lady in the Lake’ at Apple

Moses Ingram has signed on to star opposite Natalie Portman in the Apple limited series “Lady in the Lake.”

Ingram takes over the role of Cleo Sherwood in the series from Lupita Nyong’o, whom Variety exclusively reported had exited the show after production had already begun.

This is the latest high-profile TV role for Ingram, who is fresh off her starring turn in the Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” Ingram is also known for appearing in the hit Netflix show “The Queen’s Gambit,” for which she received an Emmy nomination for best supporting actress in a limited series. On the feature side, she has starred in projects like “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (which streams on Apple), “Ambulance,” and “The Same Storm.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Viewpoint, and Fox Rothschild

Along with Ingram and Portman, the cast of “Lady in the Lake” includes Y’Lan Noel, Mikey Madison and Brett Gelman. The series is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s novel of the same name. It takes place in 1960s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother, Maddie Schwartz (Portman), to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Ingram), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

Alma Har’el created the series and is also a director and executive producer via her new production company, Zusa. Har’el’s producing partner, Christopher Legget, also executive produces. Portman executive produces along with her producing partner, Sophie Mas.

Endeavor Content serves as the studio on “Lady in the Lake.” Crazyrose principals Nathan Ross and the late Jean-Marc Vallée executive produce along with Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf. Amy J. Kaufman and Layne Eskridge of POV Entertainment also executive produce, as does Lippman. The series is written by Har’el, alongside Sheila Wilson, Zach Shields, Vanessa Baden-Kelley, Briana Belser, Nambi Kelly, Byron Bowers, and Boaz Yakin. Yakin also serves as executive producer.