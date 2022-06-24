‘A Dark Day in American History’: Hollywood Condemns the Supreme Court for Overturning Roe v. Wade

Patricia Arquette, Barack Obama, Samantha Bee and more are condemning the Supreme Court on social media after it overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal protections of abortion rights. The decision effectively leaves the question of abortion rights to the states, several of which are expected to ban abortions. Roe v. Wade guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights starting in 1973.

“Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” Barack Obama posted on Twitter.

“Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you’re looking for ways to respond, Planned Parenhoot, United States of Women and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years—and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight,” he added.

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

On the eve of the Supreme Court’s announcement, Samantha Bee called a decision to overturn Roe v. Wade “devastating,” adding, “Twenty-six states will likely move to ban abortion immediately, which is a shame. Because the only interesting thing to do in North Dakota is get an abortion. A right to choose whether or not to have a baby is being dismantled by a party that really fucking wants that baby to die as soon as possible after it’s born.”

Elizabeth Banks summarized the decision by writing, “Everybody gets a gun but nobody gets bodily autonomy. America,” while music duo Aly & Aj similarly reacted. “Sad day to be an American between Roe vs. Wade & NYC gun laws being struck down.”

Everybody gets a gun but nobody gets bodily autonomy. America. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 24, 2022

Sad day to be an American 🇺🇸 between Roe vs. Wade & NYC gun laws being struck down 😞 — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) June 24, 2022

“This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster,” Oscar winner Patricia Arquette wrote. “From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away womens’ rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren’t being reactive we saw it coming.”

This Supreme Court is an absolute disaster. From giving people the right to carry guns to taking away Womens rights of autonomy over their own bodies. We weren't being reactive we saw it coming. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) June 24, 2022

“This is a dark day in American history,” added Aisha Tyler. “The Supreme Court destroyed womens’ right to choose. The result will shatter women’s lives, make children & families poorer, increase the financial burden on men & erode the American economy.This is a terrible tragedy for all of us.”

This is a dark day in American history. The Supreme Court destroyed womens' right to choose. The result will shatter women's lives, make children & families poorer, increase the financial burden on men & erode the American economy. This is a terrible tragedy for all of us. — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) June 24, 2022

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

People will still get abortions. These procedures won't stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned. This will only prevent safe, legal abortions from taking place. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) June 24, 2022

GET YOUR FICTIONAL HATEFUL BIBLE STORIES AND YOUR FAKE FICTIONAL RELIGIOUS BULLSHIT OUT OF OUR FUCKING LIVES. FUCK YOU. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 24, 2022

embarrassed to do any self promotion for the new record, on such a dark day. Fuck.

Sending love and my support to all the women out there now under attack by this Christofascist movement — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) June 24, 2022

They will never end abortion.

Only safe abortion.

This is not about life. It’s about control.

Those motherfuckers. https://t.co/m9eAebqQcW — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) June 24, 2022

“Women can’t decide what to do with your bodies anymore and we watched The Purge and felt that’s a great way to handle gun control” – the supreme dumbass court — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) June 24, 2022

Liiiisten… you better vote now before they come for you. Whoever you are. The patriarchy and white supremacists in this nation will not stop until only white men get to live free in this country. #Gilead https://t.co/apvgtfXc8H — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 24, 2022

feels appropriate to mention that an anagram of

SUPREME COURT

is

U SEEM CORRUPT — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) June 24, 2022

I’m past disgusted w/ my country and their constant inability to protect one another’s right & keep their word. How u overturning the wrong things? So many things to overturn that make sense. But this is what you chose?? — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) June 24, 2022

What a sad day for this country. Guns for everybody and no reproductive rights. Twisted. Twisted. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 24, 2022

It's the best Supreme Court the 19th Century has yet produced. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 24, 2022

The “states’ rights” argument has always been a tactic, not a principle. https://t.co/JTDqu2p95A — Carrie Coon (@carriecoon) June 24, 2022

What tf is actually happening?Full & total control of women 👏🏽DOES 👏🏽NOT👏🏽WORK. It WILL backfire in the worst way. The whole 🌍will come crashing down. Where’s the the sperm, testicle, mankini bathing suit IN PUBLIC legislation?WE DONT GET PREGNANT BY OURSELVES #WHERETHEMENAT https://t.co/gMMxc8qTAK — nicoleariparker (@nicolearip) June 24, 2022

We all have a role to play in the fight for reproductive freedom. Join us. https://t.co/m8ZmK3FphG pic.twitter.com/vJHAaA40eY — NEON (@neonrated) June 24, 2022

We knew it was coming.

DON’T WHINE.

VOTE.

DON’T BE SILENT.

VOTE.

DON’T BE DISCOURAGED.

VOTE.

If you want a woman’s right to choose

Safer gun laws

Clean air & water

People to be able to marry whoever they love

VOTE.

There are more of us than them.

So:

FUCK TRUMP’S SCOTUS!

VOTE! — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 24, 2022

Today’s Supreme Court ruling overturning #RoeVsWade will have deadly consequences, with the harm falling hardest on people of color who already face disproportionate discrimination in our country and grapple with a severe maternal mortality crisis. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 24, 2022