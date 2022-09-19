NY1 Meteorologist Erick Adame Fired for Appearing on Adult Cam Site, Apologizes for ‘Compulsive Behaviors’

Erick Adame says that he has been fired from his position as the morning meteorologist on Spectrum News NY1 for a leaked appearance on an adult cam site.

Adame posted the news via Instagram on Monday, aiming to “share [his] truth rather than let others control the narrative of [his] life.”

Noting that his psychiatrist has called his actions “compulsive behavior” and that he is “not in a position to disagree,” Adame wrote, “I secretly appeared on an adult cam website. On this site, I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera for other men. It was 100% consensual on both of our parts. I wasn’t paid for this, and it was absurd of me to think I could keep this private. Nonetheless, my employer found out and I was suspended and then termination.”

“First and foremost, I unequivocally apologize to my employers at Spectrum, my co-workers, my audience, my family and my friends for any embarrassment or humiliation I have caused you. You expected and deserved better from me,” he continued. “I can’t take it back, and I can’t change what I did, but I am getting the professional help I need so I can make appropriate decisions that don’t affect those I care deeply about, as well as my career, as I move forward in my life.”

Adame made a point to highlight that while he regrets his appearance on the website, he rejects any criticism that may come about his sexuality.

“As a public figure, I recognize that I have certain responsibilities that come along with the privileges that I have enjoyed. But, let me be clear about something: I don’t apologize for being openly gay or sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them,” the post reads.

Additionally, he wrote a plea to potential future employers: “Please judge me on the hundreds, thousands of hours of television that I am so proud of and that my employers have always commended me for, and not the couple of minutes of salacious video that is probably going to soon define me in our ‘click-bait’ culture.”

Adame has been a meteorologist for Spectrum News since 2007.