Nury Martinez Resigns Los Angeles City Council Seat Amid Uproar Over Leaked Comments

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nury Martinez has resigned her post amid a mushrooming scandal about racist comments she made about a fellow council member that were leaked on social media.

On Tuesday, Martinez stepped down from her role as council president in light of the outcry over her comments, which were secretly recorded in October 2021.

But the pressure on Martinez, who was heard using a derogatory Spanish phrase to refer to the Black son of fellow councilmember Mike Bonin, was only building on Wednesday. Martinez, who represented Van Nuys and other areas of the San Fernando Valley, issued an 11-page statement on Wednesday, according to KNBC-TV.

“It is with a broken heart that I resign my seat for Council District 6, the community I grew up in and my home,” she wrote, according to KNBC-TV. “And last, to all little Latina girls across this city — I hope I’ve inspired you to dream beyond that which you can see. While I take the time to look inwards and reflect, I ask that you give me space and privacy.”

Martinez, along with council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin De León, could be heard on the tape talking with Ron Herrera, the president of the L.A. County Fed, about how best to advantage themselves and harm their opponents in the redistricting process. Herrera resigned from the federation’s executive board on Monday evening.

Many city leaders — including both candidates for mayor, Rick Caruso and Karen Bass — have called on Cedillo and De León to give up their council seats as well.