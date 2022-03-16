Norman Reedus Suffers Concussion on ‘Walking Dead’ Set

“The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus has suffered a concussion on set of the popular AMC show, Variety has confirmed.

“Norman suffered a concussion on set,” Reedus’ publicist said in a statement. “He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern.”

Reedus is currently filming the 11th and final season of the zombie-focused horror series. The incident occurred on March 11 in Georgia, during the filming of the series’ final episodes. According to an AMC spokesperson, Reedus’ concussion will delay the show’s wrap by a few days. It is unclear exactly how the injury occurred.

