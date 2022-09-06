Norman Lear’s Laverne Cox and George Wallace Comedy Lands Series Order at Amazon Freevee



Amazon Freevee has given the greenlight to “Clean Slate,” a new comedy from Norman Lear’s Act III Productions, starring Laverne Cox and comedian George Wallace. The original comedy has been in development at Freevee since February 2021, back when the ad-supported streamer was known as IMDb TV.

“Clean Slate,” which comes from Cox, Wallace and Dan Ewen, centers on car wash owner Henry (Wallace), whose estranged child comes home to Alabama after 17 years. But he must do some soul searching as he comes to terms with the fact that his adult child is a trans woman, Desiree (Cox). There’s no word yet on an episodic order, when the series might shoot or an estimated premiere date.

Ewen serves as executive producer and writer on “Clean Slate,” and he has story credit along with Cox and Wallace. Cox will also serve as an executive producer on the show, while Wallace is a producer. Act III’s Lear and partner Brent Miller will serve as non-writing executive producers, while Paul Hilepo serves as a non-writing producer.

“Clean Slate” was one of two projects Lear and Act III had set up at IMDb/Freevee through their deal with Sony Pictures TV. It’s unclear if “Loteria,” the other project (based on the iconic board game) will move forward.

Lear, who recently turned 100 years old, and Miller have a busy lineup of projects in the works, including a “Mary Hartman Mary Hartman” remake from “Schitts Creek” star Emily Hampshire; Netflix’s animated take on “Good Times” from Carl Jones, with Seth MacFarlane and Steph Curry also on board ; and others. It’s unclear yet whether there will be a new installment of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” this fall or which sitcoms from Lear’s library the next special might tackle.

Four-time Emmy nominee Cox first came to prominence via her breakout role on “Orange is The New Black,” which made her the first Trans woman of color to have a leading role on a mainstream scripted television series. Cox’s recent credits include Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix limited series ‘Inventing Anna,’ as well as the upcoming series “Uglies,” also for Netflix. She was seen in the film “Promising Young Woman” and the action comedy “Jolt.” As a podcaster, she hosts “The Laverne Cox Show” with Shondaland Audio and iHeart Radio. She has also produced documentaries such as “Disclosure,” a look at the depiction of transgender characters throughout the history of film and TV. Her other documentaries include “Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word” and “Free CeCe.”

Wallace, who is well known for his regular Las Vegas shows, has been seen or heard on programs including “Florida Girls,” “Mike Tyson Mysteries,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “KC Undercover,” “Detroiters,” “Horace & Pete,” “Drunk History,” “Soul Man,” “Sullivan and Sou” and “Scrubs.”