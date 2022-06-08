Noah Jupe Among Eight Cast Opposite Michael Douglas in Benjamin Franklin Series at Apple

Apple’s limited series starring Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin has added eight new cast members, including Noah Jupe.

The untitled series was picked up to series at Apple in February, with Douglas’ casting being announced at that time. The show is based on the book “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America” by Stacy Schiff. The eight-episode drama explores the true story of one of the greatest gambles of Benjamin Franklin’s career. At age 70, without any diplomatic training, Franklin convinced France – an absolute monarchy – to underwrite America’s experiment in democracy. Production on the series is now underway.

Jupe (“Honey Boy,” “A Quiet Place,” “The Undoing”) will star as Temple Franklin, Benjamin’s grandson. The other new cast members are:

–Ludivine Sagnier (“Lupin”) as Madame Brillon

–Thibault de Montalembert (“Call My Agent!,” “The Tunnel”) as Vergennes

–Daniel Mays (“Des,” “Rogue One,” “Line of Duty”) as Edward Bancroft

–Assaad Bouab (“Call My Agent!,” “The Pursuit of Love”, “Bad Sisters”) as Beacumarchais

–Eddie Marsan (“Ray Donovan”) as John Adams

–Jeanne Balibar (“Irma Vep,” “Cold War”) as Helvetius

–Theodore Pellerin (“There’s Someone Inside Your House,” “On Becoming a God in Central Florida”) as Lafayette

Kirk Ellis is the writer and executive producer of the series. Emmy-winning director Tim Van Patten will direct and executive produce. Douglas will executive produce in addition to starring. Richard Plepler will executive produce via EDEN Productions, which is currently under an overall deal at Apple. Tony Krantz of Flame Ventures, Philippe Maigret, Mark Mostyn, and Howard Korder also executive produce. Schiff is a co-executive producer. Apple Studios and ITV Studios will co-produce.