Noah Centineo Reveals December Premiere Date for Netflix Spy Drama ‘The Recruit’

Noah Centineo has officially gone from high school heartthrob to CIA spy.

During Netflix’s Tudum fan event on Saturday, the former “To All the Boys” star revealed that his upcoming espionage series is titled “The Recruit” and will premiere Dec. 16 on the streamer. He also shared the first photo from the show (above), which features him staring something down (a villain, perhaps?) from behind a door with a cut on his cheek.

According to its logline, “The Recruit” centers on “a fledgling lawyer at the CIA that becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.”

The eight-episode series comes from creator, showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley, whose previous work includes “Castle,” “The Following” and “The Rookie.” Entertainment One and Hypnotic also produce. Centineo executive produces alongside Hawley, Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis, P3 Media’s Adam Ciralsky and Charlie Ebersol.

In November, it was announced that the show had added seven series regulars and four guest stars. Series regulars are Daniel Quincy Annoh, who plays Terence; Kristian Bruun, who plays Janus Ferber; Colton Dun, who plays Lester; Laura Haddock, who plays Max; Vondie Curtis-Hall, who plays Walter Nyland; and Aarti Mann, who plays Violet. Guest stars include Byron Mann, who plays Xander; Angel Parker, who plays Dawn; Linus Roache, who plays Senator Smoot; and Kaylah Zander, who plays Amelia. Character descriptions have not yet been released.

