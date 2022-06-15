‘No Context’ Twitter Accounts Build Community Online as Netflix Co-Opts Trend for ‘Sex Education’ Marketing

Ever since the dawn of social media, fans have found creative ways to obsess over their favorite TV shows — be it chat rooms littered with “Lost” theories; Tumblr pages dedicated to “Teen Wolf”; or “Game of Thrones” hashtags filled with millions of tweets during just one episode.

A handful of years ago, the internet birthed yet another mechanism to interact with television: “no context” Twitter accounts. True to their name, these profiles post captioned screenshots from popular series — from “Glee” to “Succession” — removed from the context of the show.

There are no context accounts for series ranging from “The Sopranos” to “Queer Eye” to “SpongeBob SquarePants,” while 274,000 Twitter users follow a profile solely dedicated to Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) of “New Girl.”

“The Office” alone has more than a dozen no context accounts, the most popular of which has over half a million followers. Sometimes, the screencaps are just isolated moments from the show — think Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) spilling the vat of chili on the floor of Dunder Mifflin — but sometimes they’re placed in an entirely new context relevant to world events.

Kaysi, a 24-year-old “Parks and Recreation” fan who runs @nocontextpawnee, tells Variety that many of her most popular tweets played on the 2020 presidential election. During the recount, she posted a screenshot of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) saying, “Well, math is hard.” A day later, when Donald Trump had officially lost, she posted a meme of Donna Meagle (Retta) saying, “You’re fired.”

“Abbott Elementary” writer and producer Brittani Nichols says no context accounts allow fans to “put their own spin” on their favorite series: “It gives the show a life of its own outside of traditional broadcasting and streaming. It also gives fans this sort of shorthand and way of communicating that is unique to the community.”

Kaysi has run the “Parks” account for about five years, but she said her follower count exploded right around when the pandemic set in. Screenshots of Chris Traeger (Rob Lowe) wearing a mask during flu season or Leslie complaining about not being able to go into the office due to a government shutdown gained entirely new meaning in the world of COVID-19 and went viral on Twitter.