Nippon TV and Disney Strike Local Content and Co-Production Deal

Nippon TV and Disney have revealed a strategic collaboration agreement that covers content sharing and local language co-production.

“The collaboration will include co-production of local language content ranging from drama series, animation to variety shows on Disney Plus for both Japanese and global audiences and the availability of both companies’ content on their respective platforms,” the pair said in a joint statement.

The latest edition of Nippon TV’s popular drama series “The Files of Young Kindaichi,” starring Shunsuke Michieda from “Naniwa Danshi,” will begin broadcasting on Nippon TV from next month. Thereafter it will be made available on Disney Plus for Japanese and worldwide audiences.

Though the companies have previously worked together, this show will be the first time that Nippon TV content will become available to viewers globally on Disney’s direct-to-consumer platform.

“The Files of Young Kindaichi” is based on an original manga boasting over 100 million copies in circulation in 12 countries. It has immense popularity as an anime series. It is in its fifth season as a TV series.

With a 70-year history, Nippon TV now straddles a range of businesses from broadcast TV to fitness clubs. It is also the owner of streamer Hulu Japan.

Nippon TV has a strong track record in selling its shows as formats. It was behind the success of the Emmy Award-winning “Dragons’ Den” / “Shark Tank” business survival show that has 45 versions in 186 territories. Scripted formats included “Mother” and “Woman” (aka “My Life for My Children”) whose Turkish versions have become mega-hits that have gone on to air in almost 50 territories around the world, a first for a format from Japan. The company is also achieving success with gameshow formats “Block Out,” the award-winning show “Mute It!,” and “Sokkuri Sweets,” both sold to WBITVP and produced in the Netherlands. “Sokkuri Sweets” has also been adapted by The Roku Channel in the US, UK, and Canada.