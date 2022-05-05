‘Nineties’ Draws Most Viewers in Czech Rep. in 18 Years, C&E Europe News in Brief

Czech crime series “Nineties” by Slovak director Peter Bebjak drew 2.23 million viewers over six nights on Czech Television – the best result for a Czech series in the past 18 years, according to Film New Europe.

The fifth episode, “Barrels,” broke the rating record with 2.41 million viewers (one in four Czechs watched it), becoming the most watched TV show in primetime since the start of the electronic measurement of broadcasting rating in 1997.

“Nineties” is based on real criminal cases that occurred in the 90s, after the fall of communism in Czechoslovakia. The series has six episodes and the main characters are played by Martin Finger, Kryštof Bartoš, Ondřej Sokol, Vasil Fridrich and Robert Mikluš.

The series is directed by Bebjak and Dan Wlodarczyk, and was produced by Czech Television, and creative producer Michal Reitler.

‘You Resemble Me’ Wins Prague IFF – Febiofest

The debut feature by Dina Amer, “You Resemble Me,” a coproduction between France, Egypt and the U.S., won the main competition award at the 29th Prague Intl. Film Festival – Febiofest, which took place April 28 – May 4.

The film also received the Amnesty Intl. Febiofest Award.

A Special Mention went to the German film “Other Cannibals” by Italian director Francesco Sossai.

The audience jury of the comedy competition picked as its winner “It’s Just a Phase, Honey” by German director Florian Gallenberger.

Czech actor Karel Roden and Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov received honorary Kristián Awards.

Around 100 films, including VR productions, were screened.

Montenegrin Director Ivan Marinović Preps ‘Forever Hold Your Peace’

Montenegrin writer/director Ivan Marinović is to start shooting the farcical comedy “Forever Hold Your Peace” from May 13.

In the film, a bride to be says she will not go through with the wedding two days before the day. Leso, the merciless patriarch of the groom’s family, makes this offer to the bride: do the wedding, act it out, and then go wherever you want the next day. She accepts. The offended groom still hopes she will stay.

The cast includes Tihana Lazović, Goran Slavić, Momčilo Pićurić and Goran Bogdan.

The film is produced by Marija Stojanović and Ivan Marinović for Montenegrin Adriatic Western, in coproduction with Marija Stojanović for Serbian Sense Production, Veronika Kuhrova and Michal Kračmer for Czech AnalogVision, Ankica Jurić Tilić for Croatian Kinorama, Dejan Krajčevski for Macedonian Krug Film, and Jožko Rutar for Slovenian Spok Film.

Filming takes place on location in Montenegro, in the towns of Herceg Novi and Igalo, as well as on the Luštica Peninsula.

The film is expected to be finished in March 2023 with the premiere set for May 2023.

“Forever Hold Your Peace” is the winner of XIII Krzysztof Kieslowski ScripTeast Award.

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe, which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.