‘Stranger Things’ Star Nikola Djuricko to Host Serbian Edition of ‘Hollywood Game Night’ – Global Bulletin

FORMAT

“Stranger Things” star Nikola Djuricko has been tapped to present the Serbian edition of NBCUniversal Formats’ entertainment series “Hollywood Game Night.” This is the 24th international edition of the series, joining adaptations in the U.K., France, Greece, Hungary and Thailand, among others. The show pairs celebrities with contestants as they compete in a variety of party games. The U.S. original was created by Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner and fronted by Jane Lynch. The Serbian version will be known locally as “Holivudiranje” and is a co-production between TV Una and NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Ampere Analysis

OFFICE

Ampere Analysis, which provides data, analytics and insight for the global entertainment business, has opened its first office in North America, in Culver City, Los Angeles. “It’s the ideal location for serving the firm’s growing roster of broadcast and media clients including major film studios, streaming players, telecoms and pay TV operators, TV channel groups, and technology companies,” the firm said in a statement. Led by executive director Guy Bisson, the team includes analysts Ben French and Christen Tamisin and director of business development, Jordan Lucoff, who is responsible for new business and account management.

Ampere MD Dan Stevenson said: “We’re incredibly proud to have opened our first international office just seven years after establishing the business. Ampere has a global client base with a significant number based in Los Angeles — our U.S. clients will benefit from having a team close at hand to help with strategic and tactical challenges. I’m confident Ben, Christen, Jordan, and Guy will provide data, insight, support, and consultancy for our growing list of U.S.-based clients. We plan to grow the LA team rapidly over the next 18 months.”

COMEDY

UKTV has set a new comedy TV script call-out in partnership with Female Pilot Club. The call for submissions is open Aug. 8 through Sept. 11, and invites women to submit original comedy scripts featuring female lead characters over the age of 45. Since 2019 Female Pilot Club has produced readings of new comedy scripts in front of live audiences with noted British comedy talent, including Arabella Weir, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Robert Webb. This script call-out marks its first collaboration with a broadcaster.

Female Pilot Club was founded to address inequality as female writers continue to face challenges pursuing careers in the film and television industry. It was started with support from Comedy 50:50 by writers Kay Stonham (“My Family”) and Abigail Burdess (“Tracey Ullman’s Show”) and actor and writer Emily Chase (“Bad Salsa”).