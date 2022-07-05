Amazon Prime Video Cancels ‘Night Sky’ After One Season

Amazon Prime Video has canceled “Night Sky,” its science-fiction series starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons. Amazon Studios and Legendary Television co-produced the series’ first season.

The decision to not move forward with another installment comes about six weeks after the first season premiered all eight of its episodes on the streamer May 20.

“Night Sky” follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin (Simmons), who once stumbled upon a portal to an alien planet. The couple’s fairly quiet life together is upended when new parties attempt to interrogate them about the mysterious gateway and the world beyond it.

Notably, Amazon Prime Video leaned into the science-fiction premise of the series by launching a marketing strategy involving beaming the first episode of “Night Sky” into outer space, avoiding satellites that would send the broadcast back to Earth. The company described the decision to send “Night Sky” to the night sky as “the farthest distance that a TV series has been intentionally distributed.”

Alongside Spacek and Simmons, the series also starred Chai Hansen, Kiah McKirnan, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández and Adam Bartley. “Night Sky” came from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is created and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, while Daniel C. Connolly serves as executive producer and showrunner. Jimmy Miller, Sam Hensen and Philip Martin also serve as executive producers on the series.

In Variety’s review of “Night Sky,” chief TV critic Daniel D’Addario called the show an affair “all in on clunky technological metaphors,” though he praised the performances by Spacek and Simmons.

