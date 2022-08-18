Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Virgin River’ Breaks ‘Stranger Things’ No. 1 Streak, ‘The Gray Man’ at No. 3

The reign of “Stranger Things” is no more.

During the July 18-July 24 viewing window, “Virgin River” took the No. 1 position on Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 Streaming chart, thanks to the debut of its fourth season on July 22. The romantic drama was viewed for 2.6 billion minutes in Season 4’s first three days of availability.

“Stranger Things” came in second place with 2.3 billion minutes watched. This is the only time the series hasn’t sat in the top position since the debut of Season 4 Volume 1 on May 27 — except for the June 20-26 window, when “The Umbrella Academy” took first place after debuting its third season, then fell back down the chart after “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 2 arrived during the June 27-July 3 viewing window. “The Umbrella Academy” does remain on the chart, though, coming in ninth place with 553 million minutes watched from July 18-24.

In third place was “The Gray Man,” Netflix’s Ryan Gosling-led spy thriller. The movie was watched for 1.4 billion minutes in its first three days of availability, a remarkable showing, as films typically chart lower than TV series due to their shorter runtimes than the full seasons they compete against. “The Gray Man’s” performance is a necessary win for the streamer, which invested $200 million in the project.

“Resident Evil,” the Netflix series based on the video games of the same name, had its first full week of availability during this viewing window, and took fourth place with 772 million minutes viewed. This marks a drop in viewership, as the series debuted on the chart with 858 million minutes last week after four days of availability.

“Alone” continues to chart. The competition series, which is currently in its ninth season on the History channel, was streamed for 745 million minutes — its first eight seasons are available on both Netflix and Hulu.

Elsewhere on the chart was “NCIS” (737 million), “Cocomelon” (705 million), “Grey’s Anatomy” (666 million) and “The Boys” (532 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for July 18-24 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.