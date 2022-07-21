Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Umbrella Academy’ Tops ‘Stranger Things’ as ‘Doctor Strange’ Movie Debuts at No. 3

The “Stranger Things” hot streak was finally put on pause on the Nielsen’s streaming rankings during the week of June 20-26, when “The Umbrella Academy” took the No. 1 position with 2.5 billion minutes watched thanks to the June 22 premiere of the show’s third season.

“Stranger Things” followed in second place with 2.3 billion minutes watched during this viewing window, which marked Season 4 Volume 1’s fourth full week of availability. However, it is likely that the series will be back on top by the next viewing window, which will include the two episodes that make up Season 4 Volume 2, as they premiered on July 1 and run for roughly four hours. Netflix’s own measurement also indicated that “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3 beat out “Stranger Things” Season 4 after the premiere of the former, while Volume 2 brought the latter to No. 1 again. (It is important to note the discrepancies between Nielsen and Netflix’s measurements as Nielsen combines viewership of all available episodes and counts only TV viewing while Netflix separates series by seasons and counts viewing across all devices.)

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the Marcel Cinematic Universe film that debuted in theaters on May 6, arrived on Disney+ on June 22 and landed in the No. 3 position with 1.4 billion minutes watched. Directly following it was “Sing 2,” which had its theatrical premiere in December but also had its streaming debut on June 22, drawing in 1.2 billion minutes watched on Netflix. The last movie to make the Nielsen Top 10 during the week of June 20-26 was “The Man From Toronto, which took fifth place with 948 million minutes after premiering on Netflix June 24.

Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” rose to 860 million minutes watched after the debut of its sixth episode compared to last week’s 733 million, landing in the No. 6 position, though the series still struggles to capture the viewership it did with the premiere of its first two episodes, which drew in more than 1 billion minutes.

Elsewhere on the Nielsen Top 10 this week was “Criminal Minds” (732 million), “NCIS” (726 million), “The Boys” (712 million) and “Cocomelon” (619 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with original streaming titles for June 20-26 first, followed by overall streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.