Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘The Sandman’ Overthrows ‘Stranger Things’ at No. 1, ‘Uncharted’ Jumps to No. 2

“Stranger Things” has been dethroned from Nielsen’s No. 1 spot.

During the Aug. 8-Aug. 14 viewing window, Netflix’s “The Sandman” was the show to finally overthrow “Stranger Things,” racking up 1.4 billion minutes watched. And after “Uncharted” took fifth place in three days of availability on Netflix last week, the Tom Holland-led film was viewed for 1.2 billion minutes in its first full week.

“Stranger Things” was bumped to No. 3 on the chart with 1.1 billion minutes watched, ending a nearly three month run at No. 1 (with a brief intermission at No. 2 after the debut of “The Umbrella Academy Season 3).

Another Netflix project nabbed the No. 4 spot: “Day Shift,” which stars Jamie Foxx as a modern day vampire hunter. The movie first launched on Aug. 12, drawing 982 million viewing minutes in its first three days of availability.

Disney+’s “Lightyear” saw a dramatic drop in viewership minutes during its second week on the platform. After coming in third place the previous week with 1.3 billion minutes watched, the film sank to the bottom of the overall Top 10, recording 700 million viewership minutes. On the movies chart, “Lightyear” ranked third.

Elsewhere on the chart was “Virgin River” (934 million), “Locke & Key” (919 million), “Bluey” (917 million), “NCIS” (764 million) and “Cocomelon” (702 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for Aug. 8-Aug. 14 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.