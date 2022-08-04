Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘The Terminal List’ Jumps to No. 2 as ‘Stranger Things’ Stays On Top

Per Nielsen, Amazon Prime Video’s Chris Pratt-led thriller series “The Terminal List” was watched for 1.6 million minutes during the July 4-10 viewing window, its first full week of availability after premiering on July 1. The series took the No. 2 position on Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming chart this week, second only to “Stranger Things.”

This viewing window marked the first full week of availability for the two episodes that make up Volume 2 of “Stranger Things” Season 4. Though it remains in the No. 1 position, and has broken several records including holding four of Nielsen’s six biggest streaming weeks ever, the Netflix hit’s numbers are slowly beginning to fall back down, bringing in 4.8 billion minutes of viewership compared to last week’s 5.9 billion.

“The Umbrella Academy” continued to rank highly, coming in third place during the second full week of availability of its third season, though, like “Stranger Things,” its viewership has begun to stall: Last week, the series was watched for 2.2 billion minutes, while this week it was watched for 1.3 billion minutes. “The Boys” followed in the No. 4 position with 1.1 billion minutes watched during this viewing window, which included two days of availability for its Season 3 finale.

The usual suspects over the last few weeks took up the next few spots on the chart: “Sing 2” (839 million), “NCIS” (837 million), “Grey’s Anatomy” (697 million) and “Cocomelon” (684 million). In the No. 9 position with 577 million minutes was “Alone,” the competition series that’s currently in its ninth season on the History channel with Seasons 1-8 streaming on both Netflix and Hulu. And in the No. 10 position with 537 million minutes is the Netflix documentary film “Girl in the Picture,” which also came in the No. 1 position on the streaming movies chart.

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with original streaming titles for July 4-10 first, followed by overall streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.