Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Stranger Things’ Holds Strong at No. 1 While ‘The Sea Beast’ Reaches No. 2

Per Nielsen, “Stranger Things” was watched for 2.9 billion minutes during the July 11-17 viewing window, which marked the second full week of availability of Season 4 after its second volume debuted on July 1. The series easily took the No. 1 position on Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week, with more than double the viewership of the next title on the chart: Netflix’s animated children’s film “The Sea Beast,” which debuted on the streamer on July 8 and was watched for 920 million minutes in its first full week of availability. “Stranger Things” has now been on the top of the chart every week since the May 27 debut of Season 4 Volume 1 except for the June 20-26 viewing window, when “The Umbrella Academy” took that position after the premiere of its third season. During the July 11-17 window, the season’s third full week of availability, “The Umbrella Academy” came in at No. 8 with 714 million minutes watched.

The No. 3 position went to “The Terminal List,” Chris Pratt’s thriller series on Amazon Prime Video. The series was watched for 887 million minutes during this viewing window, its second week of full availability. Following behind closely was Netflix’s “Resident Evil,” based on the video game series of the same name, which was watched for 858 million minutes in just four days of availability, having premiered on July 14.

The final episode of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” Season 3 debuted on July 8, making July 11-17 the season’s first week of full availability. The series was watched for 828 million minutes, taking fifth place. In sixth place was “Alone,” the competition series that’s currently in its ninth season on the History channel with Seasons 1-8 streaming on both Netflix and Hulu.

Elsewhere on the chart was “NCIS” (736 million), “Cocomelon” (692 million) and “Grey’s Anatomy” (635 million).

See Nielsen’s newest Top 10 streaming rankings below, with overall streaming titles for July 11-17 first, followed by original streaming titles, acquired titles and then films.