Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers’ Debuts as No. 2 Movie, ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Tops ‘Ozark’

After three weeks in a row in the No. 1 position on Nielsen Streaming Top 10 due to the release of Part 2 of the show’s fourth and final season, “Ozark” has finally ended its reign. Now at No. 2, the series was viewed for 1.1 billion minutes between May 16 and May 22. “The Lincoln Lawyer,” which debuted at No. 2 during the May 9-15 viewing window after three days of availability, is the new No. 1 streaming program. The legal drama was viewed for 1.8 billion minutes in its first full week on Netflix.

Also of note is the chart debut of “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” as the No. 2 streaming movie and in the No. 5 overall streaming position with 594 million minutes viewed after premiering on Disney+ on May 16. The movie stars John Mulaney and Andy Samberg, who voice Chip and Dale, respectively, the anthropomorphic chipmunks who first appeared in a Disney short film from 1943.

After debuting in the No. 6 position in the previous viewing window, the Hulu biographical limited series “Candy” has already fallen back off, making “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” this week’s only Top 10 title from a streaming service besides Netflix.

Netflix reality series “The Circle” is back on the chart as No. 8 after the release of the Season 4 Episodes 9-12 on May 18. The show was viewed for 467 million minutes from May 16-22.

“Outlander” also made its way to the chart this week, landing at No. 9. The Starz series concluded its sixth season in early May, and fans watched the 5 available seasons on Netflix for 456 million minutes during this viewing window, presumably while preparing for Season 6 to arrive on the streamer.

The last Top 10 debut between May 16 and May 22 was the Victoria Justice-led movie “A Perfect Pairing,” viewed for 442 million minutes. Repeat chart performers include “Senior Year” as No. 3 (767 million), “Cocomelon” as No. 4 (682 million), “NCIS” as No. 6 (552 million) and “Criminal Minds” as No. 7 (501 million).

See Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings for the week of May 16-22 below, with overall streaming titles first, followed by original streaming series, acquired titles and then films.