Nielsen Plans to Examine Consumer Reaction to Ads in New Measurement System

Nielsen has for decades been known as the company that counts people. Now it wants to start counting their reactions.

The media measurement giant said Monday that it plans to weave in data about how consumers respond to seeing commercials, potentially examining if they buy something, or visit a website in response to seeing a pitch. Such actions are known in the ad industry as “outcomes” and have become more important for Madison Avenue to understand as new technology makes the process of analyzing consumer response that much more granular.

“We continue to make tremendous progress to bring cross-platform metrics to market by the end of this year,” said Karthik Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Nielsen, in a statement, adding: “Further, we continue to innovate our solution to add more features while bringing in additional metrics that matter most to marketers.”

Nielsen in in the midst of a battle with some of its biggest customers — the TV networks — who have lined up new measurement competitors to analyze their audiences after Nielsen stumbled noticeably last year amid the coronavirus pandemic and lost its industry accreditation. The company has been working this year to implement a new measurement system, known as Nielsen One, that it believes will be able to count audiences across linear TV screens and digital venues. But in addition to tabulating audience impressions, reach and frequency of viewing, the company also plans to disclose some data about whether commercials spurred audiences to take some kind of action, which might include making a purchase via e-commerce or paying a physical visit to a showroom.

Nielsen said an “alpha” version of its Nielsen One will have “general availability” by the end of 2022. The new features unveiled Wednesday will “remain in alpha form upon introduction into the user interface in 2023.”

The company plans to integrate Polk automotive audience segments by S&P Global Mobility ,followed by additional groups, and audiences including client first party segments, and said the first iteration of outcomes will reflect attribution metrics for consumer packaged goods, soon to be followed by automotive campaigns.