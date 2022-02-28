Nielsen Expects New Ratings Accreditation Vote from Media Rating Council

Nielsen hopes to regain industry backing of its TV ratings later this year, the company’s top executive told investors Monday.

Speaking on a call with analysts, Nielsen CEO David Kenny said the company expects to complete all necessary work to regain accreditation by mid year. He believes the Media Rating Council, the industry organization that certifies measurement processes, will vote on accreditation of Nielsen’s national and local TV ratings work sometime after that. Nielsen’s best-known work has been without industry backing since September, when the MRC suspended its backing of the measurement services, which continue to be used, but have given media companies a window to start working with Nielsen rivals. Nielsen data, however, remains the bedrock element of most TV advertising deals.

“We recognize there’s been a lot of noise recently,” Kenny told analysts, nodding to a months-long joust between Nielsen and the TV networks that represent some of its biggest clients.

The networks have long viewed Nielsen with some trepidation, much like a student does a teacher who grades tests and homework, but the media players have grown exponentially more vocal as more of their viewers migrate to streaming video. That dynamic has spurred a general decline in linear ratings, and a diminished ability to sell the mass consumer impressions Madison Avenue has required from TV networks for decades. NBCUniversal, WarnerMedia, Discovery and Paramount Global are among the traditional media companies that have begun to work with new measurement vendors in the hope of prodding advertisers to use new backing for the deals they make for TV advertising.

More to come….