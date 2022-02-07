Nielsen to Launch Diverse Media Equity Program, $130K Reimbursement Fund With P&G (EXCLUSIVE)

Nielsen will be shining a light on representation by elevating the visibility of diverse-owned media companies and their influence in local markets with advertisers and agencies via its newly launched Diverse Media Equity Program. In collaboration with Procter & Gamble (P&G), Nielsen has created a reimbursement fund with the National Minority Supplier Development Council that will help over 200 diverse-owned media groups receive Minority Business Enterprise certification, frequently requested documentation by larger companies to qualify for diverse investment. Totaling $130,000, the reimbursement program will help cover the certification fees of smaller companies.

“Nielsen is investing in diverse-owned media by getting rid of historical barriers in traditional measurement,” said Nielsen CEO David Kenny in a statement. “Advertisers and the media industry recognize the need to be more inclusive and want to ensure they reach an audience that is increasingly diverse. We are leading the charge to develop a consistent framework and metrics to help demonstrate the value of diverse-owned media.”

In addition to the reimbursement program, the comprehensive initiative will include analytics of diverse-owned media, which have been historically excluded from media measurement, as well as Nielsen’s first-ever report on diverse media reach and audience profiles. The inaugural Diverse-Owned Media Audience Reach and Profiles report found that, in local markets, Black-owned television stations reach as much as 41% of all adults, Hispanic-owned stations reach 61% of all viewers, and Asian American-owned stations reach more than 200K adults in the 18-and-over age range. Its research is powered by Media Framework’s MAVEN Diversity, the most advanced and accurate database and platform for diverse media vendor discovery in the U.S. Just one week after signing on, Canela Media, one of the diverse-owned media companies that are participating in Nielsen’s pilot initiative, leveraged data and equitable resources to increase to five measured campaigns from the one it started out with.

“Identifying diverse suppliers for opportunities for investment and helping them navigate the complexities of supplier diversity are central to our business and what we are most passionate about,” said Kathleen Coffey, CEO of Media Framework. “We are pleased to be part of a powerful collaboration that will drive value for brands and diverse media owners, and embrace efforts to advance investment in diverse-owned media.”

“As an industry, we are just beginning to recognize the power and importance of diverse-owned media. That’s why we’re proud to work with Nielsen to create more equitable support systems and continue to explore more inclusive measurements to build greater brand engagement,” added Carlos Santiago, co-founder of ANA’s Alliance for Inclusive Multicultural Marketing (AIMM) and Oppside, added. “The report data gives media buyers a view into the impact of diverse-owned media and will facilitate increased investment from media agencies and major advertisers.”

The report also found that Black-owned radio reaches more than 1.2 million people aged 12-and-over in local markets, and Native American-owned radio reaches nearly 800,00 listeners across the U.S., with listeners spending almost seven hours a week on average in metros ranked 51-100.