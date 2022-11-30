Sony Pictures Television Taps Nicole Norwood as Senior Vice President of Development at TriStar TV

Nicole Norwood has been named senior vice president of development for TriStar Television, the production studio run by Sony Pictures Television.

In her new role, Norwood will report to Jennifer turner, who serves as executive vice president of TriStar Television. She is based in Los Angeles.

Norwood moves to TriStar after most recently working at Netflix, where she served as director of local language originals (LLO) for Italy. In this role, she was part of the team that established and built the LLO business from strategic planning to execution, developing and sourcing multiple series for Italy across a range of genres. Prior to working on the Italian slate, Norwood launched Netflix’s first original series in Australia. She also established and ran the company’s inaugural International Showrunners’ Workshop for writers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Prior to Netflix, Norwood worked at ABC Studios in drama development and current programming. Projects under her purview there included Sony Pictures Television’s “The Good Doctor” as well as “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Lost.” She also previously worked at the now-defunct WB Network, where she covered and developed shows such as “Dawson’s Creek,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” “Roswell,” “Gilmore Girls” and “Smallville.”



“I’m thrilled to have Nicole joining us at TriStar Television,” Turner said. “The depth of her experience and expertise will be hugely instrumental in our creative partnerships, our relationships with buyers and in the strategic curation of our slate of projects. I look forward to working with Nicole and the rest of our talented team to build our business for a successful future.”