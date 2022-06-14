Nickelodeon Ups Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin to EVPs of Live Action, Announces Development Slate Including ‘Junie B. Jones’

Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin have been promoted to executive vice presidents and co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live action series and film.

They take their new positions after serving as senior vice presidents and co-heads of live action, and will now oversee all scripted live action Nickelodeon and Awesomeness series and movie content for Nickelodeon and Paramount+. They report to Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon and chief content officer of movies and kids and family for Paramount+.

“Shauna and Zack are behind some of Nickelodeon’s biggest hits from ‘iCarly’ to ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ and have been entertaining kids and families across all our demos for years,” Robbins said. “As the demand for content continues to grow for both our audience and for Paramount+, and given the studios’ success as producers of top YA franchises, Shauna and Zack are poised to elevate Awesomeness and Nick’s overall output in this space and grow our kids and family and YA audience, who are huge consumers of content.”

Phelan and Olin also announced series and movies from their development slate based on kids, family and YA books, including “Junie B. Jones,” “My Weird School,” “Hot British Boyfriend,” “The Babysitters Coven,” “Sloppy Firsts,” “This is What Happy Looks Like” and “Majorettes” (working title) based on a BuzzFeed article by Frederick McKindra and being developed in partnership with BuzzFeed. These projects mark the first developments to come out of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness’ in-house literary affairs department led by Eddie Gamarra, who reports to Phelan and Olin.

“We are thrilled to be in a position to identify and build long-term IP for a global audience that spans platforms, and we’re inspired by these exciting book titles for our audience that will complement our owned IP and original development,” said Phelan and Olin.

Phelan and Olin’s current projects include “iCarly,” “That Girl Lay Lay,” “Danger Force,” “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,” “Side Hustle,” “Warped!” and “The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder.” Upcoming live-action series and movies under their purview include movie musicals “Monster High The Movie” and “Snow Day” (working title), YA mystery “School Spirits,” the Season 3 of “Are You Afraid of the Dark?,” “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” spinoff series “XO, Kitty” and a live action series based on animated series “The Loud House.”