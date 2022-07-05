Nickelodeon’s Sabrina Caluori Promoted to Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing as Jenny Wall Exits as Chief Marketing Officer

Nickelodeon has elevated Sabrina Caluori to executive vice president and head of marketing and brand strategy. She enters the role as Jenny Wall exits as chief marketing officer, having stepped down this week.

Caluori previously served as senior vice president of brand and content strategy. She will now lead on- and off-air consumer marketing and content launches globally across the brand’s linear, digital and social platforms. She will report to Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon and chief content officer of kids and family content for Paramount+. She will also add senior vice president and executive creative director Vincent Arrico and vice president of marketing operations Sara Francis to her existing direct reports.

Caluori joined Nickelodeon in August 2021 as senior vice president of brand and content strategy, overseeing global brand strategy, original programming launches, media planning, digital and social media and marketing analytics. Previously, she served as HBO’s executive vice president of marketing and digital media and worked on series including “Game of Thrones” and “Euphoria.”

“Sabrina’s vast experience in brand building and marketing global franchises for linear and streaming will help move Nickelodeon forward as its audiences and platforms continue to grow,” Robbins said. “Her generous spirit and empathetic leadership is also key to guiding our stellar Marketing team during this time of continued industry transformation.”

“Jenny played an important role during these last three years of Nick’s creative renaissance, and we are grateful to her for all the strategy and creative vision she brought to our organization,” Robbins added.