Nickelodeon Takes New Swing With ‘Slime Cup’ Celebrity Golf Tournament (EXCLUSIVE)

Nickelodeon is taking a new swing at mixing professional sports with its young audiences.

After broadcasting two NFL Wild Card games aimed at kids in the past two football seasons, the ViacomCBS outlet will next tackle golf. Nickelodeon plans to air a new one-hour special, “Nickelodeon Slime Cup,” that sets four teams of three against each other on a “Nick-ified” golf course with one-of-kind tee boxes, physical challenges, and far-out fairways. Each team will consist of a professional golfer, a celebrity, and a Nickelodeon star.

“We are inventing our own golf match,” says Brian Robbins, president and CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, in an interview. “It’s definitely different.”

Confirmed participants include: top-ranked professional golfers like John Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Lexi Thompson; NFL superstars Terry Crews, Saquon Barkley and Justin Herbert; and Nick stars Isaiah Crews, Kate Godfrey, Jaidyn Triplett and Tyler Wladis. Nickelodeon’s Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, who has provided commentary for the network’s Wild Card game-casts, will do the same for “Slime Cup.” Other participants could be named at a later date.

The teams will compete in a two-round tournament, with holes inspired by Nickelodeon shows, all in hopes of reaching “The Unfairway,”an unpredictable final round that will take place inside the Rose Bowl stadium. The victors win the title cup a slime-green blazer, and, of course, the honor of getting Nickelodeon’s signature goo dumped on them.

“This is relay about making a fun, entertaining golf show,” says Robbins. “I think you know a lot of dads play golf, and getting to watch this with your kids really will be fun.”

Nickelodeon takes to the links as many TV networks and leagues are experimenting with new ways of harnessing the power of sports without having to pay the massive fees associated with rights negotiations. WarnerMedia has developed a series of celebrity golf contests under the rubric of “The Match” that pits top athletes and golfers against each other in a game that weaves advertisers into the action and gives fans closer access to the players. A key element of the concept is that WarnerMedia negotiates with agents and production companies, but not a specific league or rights-holder. The media company doesn’t have to worry about splitting game schedules with rivals, or carving out some portion of digital or mobile rights, and gets to enjoy better access to the participants.

Indeed, Nickelodeon is teaming up with some of organizers familiar with the WarnerMedia concept. Bryan Zuriff and Excel Sports Management, both heavily involved in the WarnerMedia concept, will serve as producers, along with Nickelodeon Productions.

Production will begin in February at a Los Angeles-area golf course, with a premiere slated for this summer on Nickelodeon.