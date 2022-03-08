Nick Offerman Cast in ‘The Resort’ At Peacock

Nick Offerman has been cast as Murray Thompson, the father of Violet (Nina Bloomgarden) in Peacock’s upcoming comedic thriller series “The Resort.”

He joins previously announced leads William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Skyler Gisondo, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Bloomgarden and Gabriela Cartol in the series, which is a multi-generational coming-of-age romance disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. Noah (Harper) and Emma’s (Milioti) anniversary trip puts their marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Mayan Riviera’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries, which took place fifteen years prior.

Offerman is best known for playing Ron Swanson on NBC’s “Parks & Recreation,” Forest in the FX’s “Devs” and Karl Weathers in FX’s “Fargo.” Other prominent credits include “Colin in Black & White” on Netflix and films including “The Founder,” “The House of Tomorrow,” The Lego Movie” and “Sing.” He also co-hosts and executive produces NBC’s reality competition series “Making It” with Amy Poehler. Up next, he will appear in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” and HBO’s “The Last of Us.” Offerman is repped by UTA, Motion Picture Talent and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Andy Siara serves as showrunner of “The Resort” with Allison Miller as co-showrunner. Executive producers include Siara, Miller for Angelyne, Sam Esmail under his overall deal with UCP and Chad Hamilton for Anonymous Content. Sarah Matte of Esmail Corp serves as co-executive producer. Sinclair will also direct and executive produce the first four episodes. UCP and Esmail Corp produce. The series will shoot in Puerto Rico.