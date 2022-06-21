Sir Nick Faldo, Longtime CBS Sports Golf Analyst, to Retire

Sir Nick Faldo, who has helped call golf tournaments for CBS Sports alongside Jim Nantz for years, plans to step down from his role as CBS Sports’ lead golf analyst in August.

Faldo, who has held the role of CBS Sports’ lead golf analyst since 2007, will be replaced by Trevor Immelman, who joined CBS Sports’ golf team in 2019. His new multi-year deal with CBS Sports will begin with its 2023 coverage, when he sits with Nantz for the Farmers Insurance Open.

“Sir Nick has had a remarkable career on Network television for nearly 20 years and is one of the most accomplished commentators to ever sit in the 18th tower,” said Sean McManus, chairman, of CBS Sports, in a statement. “Nick brought the same passion and dedication that propelled him to the world’s number one golfer to our broadcasts. He combined his profound knowledge of golf with his wit and charm, enlightening viewers and elevating our coverage. We thank him for his outstanding contributions and dedication to CBS Sports. While his voice will be missed on-air, we wish him the best as he continues to positively impact the game of golf around the world.”

Faldo’s last broadcast on CBS will take place on August 7 during the Wyndham Championship, the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale.

“After an incredible run, having the privilege of being the lead analyst for CBS for 16 seasons, I made the difficult decision earlier this year to step down from the 18th after this season,” said Faldo, in a statement. “I had the second best and highly coveted seat in golf, sitting next to Jim Nantz. I am honored and humbled to have worked alongside this outstanding announce team, as well as the producers, directors, and crew members behind the scenes who make it all happen. I am excited for Trevor; he will be excellent in this role and the team is incredibly well positioned for the future. As I step away from broadcasting, I look forward to exploring new opportunities and partnerships, focusing on growing the game of golf through the Faldo Series, as well as expanding the reach and growth of Faldo Designs.”

Immelman “brings the credentials and experience as a Major Champion, along with a unique perspective and knowledge of today’s stars, having recently competed alongside them,” McManus said. “Trevor has developed terrific chemistry and relationships with our entire team, and we look forward to him sharing his insights, as he informs and entertains viewers for many years to come.”

Immelman, who hails from South Africa, won 11 times worldwide throughout his career, and was named the PGA Tour’s Rookie of the Year in 2006. Two years later, he won the Masters Tournament, becoming at the time only the second South African to do so. He has also played on two President’s Cup teams, and in 2019 was Vice Captain for the team. Later this year, he will serve as Captain for the International Team in the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, N.C. Immelman has also worked for the Golf Channel, where he has been a lead analyst and a regular contributor to the network’s “Live From” coverage at The Players, and all four major championships.

“I am truly honored to be added to the distinguished list of lead analysts who have come before me as part of CBS Sports’ storied golf history,” said Immelman, in a statement. “I have had the tremendous fortune of being mentored twice in my career by Sir Nick, first as a player and now as a broadcaster. I am forever grateful. Sitting in the 18th tower next to Jim Nantz, surrounded by the best broadcast team in golf, is a dream job. I can’t wait for next season when my dream becomes a reality.”