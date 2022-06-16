Nick Bruel’s ‘Bad Kitty’ Children’s Books Get Animated Television Adaptation From Boat Rocker (EXCLUSIVE)

Nick Bruel’s “Bad Kitty” children’s books are getting an animated television adaptation courtesy of entertainment company Boat Rocker.

The series, which has sold more than 20 million copies since it was first published in 2005, tells the story of a housecat called Kitty who regularly causes havoc at home.

“Whether she is trying to be good or be quiet and behave, it seems that trouble finds a way to her,” reads the synopsis.

Boat Rocker have a number of kids and family series on their slate, including “Dino Ranch” for Disney, “Daniel Spellbound” for Netflix and “Amber Brown” for Apple TV+.

“I asked Kitty how excited she was to have a series produced by Boat Rocker,” Bruel said. “She yawned and reminded me to clean her litterbox before slipping into her late morning, pre-afternoon nap. I, on the other hand, am delighted to be working with Boat Rocker on turning ‘Bad Kitty’ into an animated series. This company has the right kind of creative energy and entertainment bonafides perfect for my ornery pussycat. I honestly can’t wait to see what our future together holds.”

Bob Higgins, EVP of kids and family content at Boat Rocker Studios, added: “I’m horribly allergic to cats, but turns out what Nick created with ‘Bad Kitty,’ a book series that is beloved by millions of fans around the world for its humor and accessible storytelling, is the perfect remedy,”

Boat Rocker president, kids and family, Jon Rutherford, said: “We feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Nick to bring this character to the screen and continue building our growing slate of engaging and original kids and family content.”

Jennie Dunham at Dunham Literary and Brendan Deneen rep the books.