Fox Unveils ‘Next Level Chef’ Season 2 Promo, Gordon Ramsay Returns (TV News Roundup)

Fox has released a promo of “Next Level Chef” Season 2, with Gordon Ramsay returning as a mentor for the cooking competition series.

Joined by chefs Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais, Ramsay and his co-mentors will each lead a team of chefs through a series of challenges. The winner will receive the $250,000 grand prize, a one-year mentorship from the three renowned chefs and the title of “Next Level Chef.”

The series is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and Fox Alternative Entertainment. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers.

“Next Level Chef” premieres after Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 on Fox.

Also in today’s TV news:

PROGRAMMING

Byron Allen’s HBCU Go will feature the first all-female broadcast team for the 2022-23 basketball season coverage. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the new broadcast team will include Lawrencia Moten, play by play; color commentator Nicole Hutchinson; and Courtney Tate as sideline host.

HBCU Go is also set to launch “HBCU Go Time,” hosted by veteran sports announcer Jon Kelley. The weekly program will feature the latest news and insights about the nation’s HBCU conferences, along with analysis and commentary of on-court and off-court action. “HBCU Go Time” airs Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.

CASTING

Elena Saurel, Gillian Vigman, Matthew Glave and Natasha Leggero have joined the cast of “Open Book,” starring John Stamos and Katelyn Tarver. Based on Jessica Simpson’s memoir, the coming-of-age story follows pop star Sadie Sparrow’s (Tarver) rise to fame from a singing competition show.

Saurel stars as Sadie’s sister, Kat; Vigman and Glave play the mother and father, respectively; and Leggero plays Abby Barnes. The upcoming Freevee series is created and written by Tom Kapinos.