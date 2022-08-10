Nexstar Launches Streaming Channel for Political-News Outlet ‘The Hill’

Nexstar Media’s digital unit has launched a new streaming channel for The Hill, the political-news outlet its parent company acquired in August of last year.

The Hill TV recently debuted on Plex, a global streaming platform. Viewers can watch The Hill TV by downloading the Plex or watch now in a web browser. With over 50,000 free titles, movies,

Additional distribution partners will be announced in the coming months.

“The Hill’s objective is to bring free, trusted, and non-biased information about politics and policy to more Americans,” said Jason Jedlinski, general manager of The Hill. “In a time of increasing polarization and diminishing trust in media, we’re proud to provide a clear alternative for news and information to viewers, and a powerful opportunity to advertisers.”

The Hill TV programming line-up includes shows like Rising,” a morning program; interviews with lawmakers and policy influencers; summits and policy roundtables from thought leadership events organized by The Hill; “Changing America,” a series that explores timely topics including respect, sustainability, resilience, and well-being; and local political programs produced by Nexstar stations.

“Our mission is to have the best free-to-watch live TV channel lineup available today with content and brands that appeal to large and diverse audiences,” said Shawn Eldridge, vice president, of strategic alliances and content at Plex. “By adding a partner like Nexstar Digital with The Hill TV live channel, and its unmatched reputation for delivering premium unbiased news and content, we’re one step closer to achieving our goal.”

Nexstar said in August that it had acquired The Hill for $130 million.