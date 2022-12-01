Nexstar Names Michael Strober Chief Revenue Officer

Nexstar has named Michael Strober chief revenue officer.

Per the TV station giant, in this newly created executive vice president role, Strober will be “responsible for leading the reimagination and execution of a new advertising sales and go-to-market strategy” across linear, digital, mobile and streaming platforms.

Strober, who will report to Nexstar chairman and CEO Perry Sook, will begin in his position in January.

From 2016 to 2019, Strober served as executive vice president of client strategy and ad innovation for Turner and was co-head of Turner Ignite, the company’s portfolio solutions division. During his tenure at Turner, Strober formed Turner’s Client Council and was a co-chair of Turner AdLab. He has also served as a founding board member of OpenAP and currently serves as a director for the advanced media analytics firm datafuelX.

Since 2019, Strober has served as founder and president of consultant firm Topwater Advisory Group.

“With the successful acquisitions of Tribune Media, Media General, The Hill, Best Reviews, and The CW Network, and the launch of our cable news network, NewsNation, Nexstar has become an inimitable diversified media company, offering both nationwide reach and unparalleled local activation to advertisers,” Sook said. “Reimagining our sales strategy, our team of 1,500 sales personnel, and the management of our 40,000 advertiser relationships, will better align our sales efforts with the company we are today, delivering next-generation, data-driven advertising solutions and greater value for our clients, with best-in-class sales technology making it easier for them to do business with us across all of our platforms. Michael has led this type of sweeping change before, consulting with media clients on a variety of reinvention projects. His unique experience as an industry practitioner, paired with his role as a strategic advisor, makes Michael the perfect choice to lead the transformation of Nexstar’s sales efforts.”

“I am delighted to be joining the Nexstar team during this period of transformative growth,” Strober said. “Nexstar’s synergistic portfolio of linear and digital media properties is unique and presents a compelling opportunity to deliver both national scale and local impact to today’s advertisers. I believe Nexstar holds the potential to be one of the industry’s most consequential media companies over the next five years and I am honored to be part of its evolution.”