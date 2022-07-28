ABC News, CNN Among Top Nominated in News & Doc Emmys

ABC News and CNN are among the top-nominated news outlets in the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards administered by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Walt Disney-backed ABC News secured 39 different nominated, while Warner Bros. Discovery’s CNN garnered 37, according to a breakdown compiled by the independent accountancy firm of Lutz and Carr, LLP, for NATAS. PBS and Vice both secured 28 and Paramount Global’s CBS News generated 26, while Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO notched 23.

These particular awards honor programming content from more than 2500 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2021, judged by a pool of over 800 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary sector.

”At a time when critical, monumental, and world-changing events are more immediately available and accessible than ever before, the work of the journalists and documentarians that bring us the truth of these stories is under tremendous assault. We honor these individuals’ courage and excellence of craft that allows each of us to be better informed and understanding of the issues of our day,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS president and CEO, in a prepared statement.

This year’s categories are more content-driven than daypart-driven, focusing on distinctions such as live/edited content and long form/short form. In the Outstanding Live News Program category, for example, NBC’s “Today” will compete against ABC’s “World News Tonight”, while ABC’s 20/20″ is represented in the Outstanding Recorded News Program category alongside programs such as “CBS Sunday Morning.”

The News Emmys have added an Outstanding Emerging Journalist category for the first time.

The awards will be presented in two individual ceremonies, News categories will be awarded Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT, and documentary categories will be awarded Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The awards will be made live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.

As part of the ceremonies, two people will receive a lifetime achievement award. Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor, PBS NewsHour, will be given one for news. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS. Sir David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker, will be given one for documentary. He is one of the world’s leading natural history filmmakers, making many landmark series including Life on Earth, The Blue Planet and Planet Earth.