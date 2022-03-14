‘New Amsterdam’ to End After Abbreviated Fifth Season at NBC

The “New Amsterdam” cast is scrubbing out. The series, which is currently airing its 22-episode fourth season, will end after Season 5, Variety confirms. The fifth season will be shortened to 13 episodes.

The medical drama from creator David Schulner, executive producer Peter Horton and Universal Television, landed a whopping three-season renewal in 2020.

“The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring,” says Lisa Katz, president of scripted programming at NBC. “We’re so grateful to David Schulner, Peter Horton, and our cast and crew for their incredible dedication, talent and collaboration.”

Universal TV President Erin Underhill adds, “When I first read the pilot script for New Amsterdam, I knew we had a winner. We cheered Max’s disruption of the status quo and applauded when he asked his patients the simple yet profound question, ‘How can I help?’ Over the last four seasons, David, Peter and our incredible cast have tackled important and thought-provoking stories that have touched on the human condition, but also made us laugh and imbued hope. We’re so proud of this series and are indebted to everyone involved in bringing ‘New Amsterdam’ to life. Bravo!”

The show, co-produced by Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah, stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine. The show has not shied away from topical discussions, including anti-Asian racism. During a 2021 episode, Christine Chang’s Dr. Agnes Kao treated an Asian-American patient experiencing PTSD from a hate crime — an episode that stemmed from Chang’s personal experience.

“I felt incredibly supported by the whole cast and crew,” she shared at the time. “I’m just really proud to be on a show that doesn’t shy away from difficult and painful topics.”

“New Amsterdam” airs on NBC Tuesdays at 10 p.m. following “This Is Us.” The Season 4 finale will air on May 24.

Deadline was the first to break the news.