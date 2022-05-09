‘Never Let Me Go’ Series in Development at FX

FX is developing a series based on “Never Let Me Go,” the 2010 Searchlight Pictures film adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel of the same name, Variety has learned. Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich, who run DNA Films & TV in the U.K. are set to produce.

Macdonald and Reich also produced the original film, which starred Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield. Directed by Mark Romanek with a screenplay by Alex Garland, the film follows Kathy (Mulligan), Ruth (Knightley) and Tommy (Garfield), who meet as childhood friends at a boarding school called Hailsham and learn that they are clones, created for the sole purpose of organ donation to help extend the human lifespan.

Melissa Iqbal is set as a writer for the series adaptation.

