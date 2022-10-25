‘Never Let Me Go’ Series Greenlit at FX with Viola Prettejohn Set to Star

FX has greenlit “Never Let Me Go,” a drama series inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s science fiction novel of the same name. This is the second screen adaptation of the book, as a movie starring Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield came out in 2010.

The thriller series will follow Thora (Viola Prettejohn), a rebellious teenage clone who escapes from the boarding school where she and her fellow clones are kept hidden from society. As she starts living undercover in the outside world, she unwittingly sets in motion events that will spark a revolution and test the boundaries of what it means to be human.

Along with Prettejohn, the cast includes Tracey Ullman, Kelly Macdonald, Aiysha Hart, Spike Fearn, Shaniqua Okwok, Gary Beadle, Kwami Odoom, Susan Brown, Keira Chanse and Edward Holcroft.

Melissa Iqbal wrote the pilot and serves as showrunner. She also executive produces alongside pilot director Marc Munden, Alex Garland, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich and Maria Fleischer of DNA Productions, and Ishiguro. Kharmel Cochrane served as casting director.

“Never Let Me Go is a modern science fiction classic that Melissa Iqbal and the creative team have brilliantly adapted for FX as a drama exploring timely and unsettling themes on life and the ethics of technology,” said Gina Balian, president of FX Entertainment. “We are honored to partner with Andrew and Allon at DNA Productions, Searchlight Television, Alex Garland, Marc Munden, Kazuo Ishiguro and the incredible cast on this exciting new project.”

