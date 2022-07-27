Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Gets Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” is set to premiere its third season on Friday, Aug. 12, on Netflix.

The coming-of-age comedy series will continue to follow Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her ongoing struggles as she navigates high school. This season, Devi and Paxton (Darren Barnet) are officially an item, but the couple is expected to face some serious ups and downs as potential suitors for Devi — along with Devi’s own insecurities about their romance — interfere with their relationship.

Season 3 of “Never Have I Ever” will also introduce two new characters: Parker, played by Deacon Phillippe, and Addison, played by Terry Hu.

Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher executive produce the series, with Fisher also serving as co-creator, showrunner and writer. “Never Have I Ever” is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. Check out the official trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

The new dark comedy murder mystery series “Bad Sisters” has released its latest trailer from Apple TV+. From creator and star Sharon Horgan, the 10-episode series will debut globally with the first two episodes on Friday, Aug. 19, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through Oct. 14. “Bad Sisters” follows the tightly-knit Garvey sisters when their brother-in-law is found dead. Now, with his life insurers setting their sights on the sisters in an investigation to prove malicious intent, the sisters have to band together to save themselves. Alongside Horgan, the cast is led by Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters. Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Daryl McCormack, Assaad Bouab and newcomer Saise Quinn round out the ensemble. The series will mark Horgan’s first project to premiere from a first-look deal with Apple TV+ and is produced by her Merman production company. It is executive produced and written by Horgan with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, who adapted it from the Belgian series “Clan,” which was created by Malin-Sarah Gozin. Watch the full trailer below.

HBO Max has released the drama-filled trailer for season 2 of its unscripted series “Sweet Life: Los Angeles.” The first four episodes will be released on August 4th on HBO Max, with three episodes being released each week afterward, concluding August 18th. The series is produced by Hoorae; Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company; and Morning Dew Pictures. Issa Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani and Leola Westbrook serve as executive producers. Rajah Ahmed, Jayson Elmore, Cam Frierson, Joseph Guidry, Jeff Tan, and Charlie Van Vleet serve as co-executive producers. Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway serve as producers. “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” gives an inside view of what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams. This coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success. The core cast consists of Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee and Tylynn Burns.

Showtime’s new thriller drama “Let The Right One In” has set a premiere date of October 7 for Showtime digital subscribers, and an on-air premiere of October 9. The 10-episode series stars Demián Bichir, Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, Jacob Buster and Nick Stahl. The series centers on a father and his daughter, who turned into a vampire ten years ago, doing his best to provide for her under unusual circumstances. The show comes from Tomorrow Studios, the production company behind TNT’s “Snowpiercer” series, and is executive produced by playwright, writer and producer Andrew Hinderaker, who also serves as showrunner. Check out the teaser below.

Amazon Prime Video has released the official trailer for the first season of “Cosmic Love,” a new reality series where individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. The series will premiere all 10 episodes on Prime Video on Friday, August 12. In the new show, four individuals are trying to find their spouse, each of them representing one of the four elements of astrology: Air, Fire, Water and Earth. Together on their retreat, the individuals mingle, match, date, eliminate and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives. Will they marry their match based solely on their astrology? Best-selling authors Ophira and Tali Edut (“The AstroTwins”) guide the singles throughout the season by way of the mysterious Astro Chamber (voiced by Cree Summer). Watch the full trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

“The Four of Them,” a global webcomic sensation with more than 88 million views and 1.1 million subscribers on WebToon, is coming as a three-part series on Brat TV’s YouTube channel. The announcement comes after Brat TV and WebToon, the world’s largest digital comics platform, also announced a creative partnership. The series follows teenager Johnny Grillo, played by social media star Jack Wright, and his group of friends as they navigate the trials, tribulations and joys of high school. The series also stars Savanah Moss, Gianna Marie, Leilani Green, Emily Brolin and Blake Alexander. “The Four Of Them” will premiere in August 2022 on the Brat TV YouTube channel, with three installments airing weekly.

DATES

“Fate: The Winx Saga” Season 2 will premiere globally on Netflix on Sept. 16 with seven episodes, the streamer has announced. The series follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries and monsters. The new season will introduce earth fairy Flora, played by Paulina Chávez, as well as Miranda Richardson as the militant Headmistress Rosalind. Daniel Betts is also joining as Professor Harvey. Returning cast members include Abigail Cowen, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt and Elisha Applebaum. The ensemble cast is rounded out by Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken and Éanna Hardwicke. Brian Young (“The Vampire Diaries”) serves as showrunner and executive producer on the project. “Fate: The Winx Saga” is also executive produced by Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures as well as Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow.

The upcoming original film “On The Come Up” from Paramount Pictures’ Players Label will premiere on Paramount+ on Sept. 23 in the U.S., Canada and Italy. The film, based on the novel by Angie Thomas “The Hate U Give,” will release later in the year in additional international territories. “On The Come Up” is the feature directorial debut of Emmy-nominated actress Sanaa Lathan, and it stars newcomer Jamila C. Gray as Bri, a 16 year old rapper who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm in order to do right by the legacy of her father, a local hip hop legend whose career was cut short by gang violence. The film also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Lil Yachty, Mike Epps, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Justin Martin, Titus Makin, Michael Cooper Jr., GaTa, Sanaa Lathan and Cliff “Method Man” Smith. “On the Come Up” will hold its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

CASTING

HBO Max’s original drama series “Warrior” has set its cast for the show’s third season, which is currently in production in South Africa. Mark Decascos joins the show as Kong Pak, the former leader of a newly absorbed, Long Zii-affiliated tong, along with Chelsea Muirhead as Yan Mi, the daughter of a local print shop maker based in Chinatown. Returning cast includes Andrew Koji as Ah Sahm, Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Jason Tobin as Young Jun, Dianne Doan as Mai Ling, Kieran Bew as Bill O’Hara, Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary, Tom Weston-Jones as Richard Henry Lee, Hoon Lee as Wang Chao, Joe Taslim as Li Yong, Langley Kirkwood as Walter Buckley, Perry Yung as Father Jun, Chen Tang as Hong, Miranda Raison as Nellie Davenport and Dustin Nguyen, who will also direct some season 3 episodes, as Zing.