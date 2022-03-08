‘Never Have I Ever’ Renewed for Fourth and Final Season at Netflix

“Never Have I Ever” has been renewed for Season 4 at Netflix, which will also be the show’s last season, Variety has confirmed.

News of the fourth season renewal comes before Season 3 of the series even has a premiere date. Production on the third season recently wrapped and will debut over the summer.

The comedy series hails from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. It stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, a first-generation Indian American teenager juggling the pressures of her home life, including grief over losing her father, with a complicated love triangle, evolving friendships and inner emotional turmoil best expressed by narrator John McEnroe.

“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of ‘Never Have I Ever’ is gonna drop this summer! Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about,” said Kaling and Fisher in a tweet. “We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

In addition to Ramakrishnan and McEnroe, the cast includes Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young.

The show is executive produced by Kaling and Fisher, who also serves as showrunner, as well as 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner. The series is produced by Universal Television, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster and Kaling International.

“We are thrilled to have two more seasons of ‘Never Have I Ever,'” said Bela Bajaria, head of global TV at Netflix. “It’s everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart. I love that a story I relate to so deeply – about a young, Indian-American girl – hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We’re eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast. And we can’t wait for everyone to see the final two seasons!”

Variety spoke to Ramakrishnan on the red carpet for the premiere of Disney-Pixar’s “Turning Red” last week. Filming on season three “Never Have I Ever” had wrapped the day prior and she teased the upcoming episodes with one word: “Change.”