Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Immersive Experience Heading to U.K.

“Stranger Things” fans in the U.K. can finally get a glimpse of the Upside Down for themselves when Stranger Things: The Experience comes to London this summer.

Described as a “groundbreaking, in-person live multimedia experience” which will feature “memorable settings and favorite characters,” the event was developed with the show’s creators and is co-produced by Netflix and experiential events company Fever.

Fans will be co-opted into a new storyline that takes place in a parallel universe “where they must run the gauntlet of terrors lurking in the dark and unlock their secret powers to help save the town.”

Among the locations fans will be able to see are Hawkins Lab and the Upside Down as well as getting the opportunity to grab a sundae from Scoops Ahoy, play some games at the Palace Arcade, sip cocktails at a Stranger Things themed bar, stop in at Family Video, buy some exclusive merchandise and even get close to a Demogorgan.

“We know our ‘Stranger Things’ fans will embrace the chance to be the heroes of the story, working alongside Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang to fight the evil threatening to consume Hawkins,” said Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix. “Fans love losing themselves in the world when they watch the show. Now, for the first time, they will be able to live out an episode from the series in real life.”

Tickets to Stranger Things: The Experience will be released on May 12, starting at £39 ($48). Each ticket entitles visitors to a 45 minute tour through the experience and unlimited time in the retail and food/drink area.

Stranger Things: The Experience debuted in L.A. in 2020 and has also opened in New York.

Season 4 of the hit 1980s-themed show will launch May 27 on the streamer.