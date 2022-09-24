Everything Announced at Netflix’s Tudum Event

Netflix’s Tudum global fan event launched its second edition on Saturday, showing off dozens of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform. After garnering more than 25 million viewers last year, the 2022 event is promising even more Netflix news.

Saturday’s Tudum event will show off these TV series: 1899 • 3 Body Problem • Alice In Borderland • Belascoarán • Berlin • Bridgerton • Class • Dead To Me • El Amor Después Del Amor • El Reino • Elite • Emily In Paris • First Love • Glitch • Guns & Gulaabs • Heartstopper • Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure Stone Ocean • Love Is Blind: Brazil • Lupin • Manifest • Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area • Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairtytale • Never Have I Ever • Outer Banks • Physical: 100 • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story • Rana Naidu • Scoop • Shadow And Bone • Soup • Squid Game • Stranger Things • The Crown • The Fabulous • The Makanai: Cooking For The Maiko House • The Umbrella Academy • The Watcher • The Witcher • The Witcher: Blood Origin • Triada • Vikings: Valhalla • Wednesday • You

The movie lineup includes: 20th Century Girl • Ardiente Paciencia • A Través Del Mar • Beyond The Universe • Carga Máxima • Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga • Enola Holmes 2 • Extraction 2 • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery • Guillermo De Toro’s Pinocchio • Heart Of Stone • Kathal Khufiya • Matrimillas • Monica, O My Darling • Qala • The Redeem Team • Slumberland • The School For Good And Evil • They Cloned Tyrone • Your Place Or Mine

These Netflix video games will be shown: Compass Point: West • Destra: The Memories Between • Kentucky Route Zero • Nailed It! Baking Bash • Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales • Triviaverse

See the list of Netflix’s announcements below:

*The first behind-the-scenes teaser of spy thriller “Heart of Stone,” starring Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt debuted. Watch it below:

*The first trailer for “Enola Holmes 2” was released — click here to watch.