‘Wednesday’ Has Already Become Netflix’s Third Most Popular English-Language Series of All Time

Just two weeks after its debut on Netflix, “Wednesday” is one of the streamer’s most popular series of all time.

With a total of 752.5 hours viewed since it premiered on Nov. 23, the series is already the No. 3 most-watched English-language TV title in Netflix history. Netflix calculates this list based on a project’s performance during its first 28 days of availability, meaning that “Wednesday” still has two more weeks to continue climbing the rankings.

For comparison, the No. 1 position belongs to “Stranger Things” Season 4 with 1.35 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days, and “Monster — Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” follows with 856.2 million. A closer look reveals that “Wednesday” may well be on track to surpass both of them.

Like “Wednesday,” “Stranger Things” Season 4 made its debut on the Most Popular list at No. 3 in its second week on Netflix — but with 621.8 million hours, which is 130.7 million less than what “Wednesday” has reached in the same amount of time. And when “Monster” debuted on the Most Popular chart in its second week, it was in the ninth position with 496.1 million, significantly behind where “Wednesday” is now.

The show’s strong performance also means a bump off of the chart for Season 4 of “Ozark,” which up until now sat at No. 10 with 491.1 million hours viewed in its first month.

The Tim Burton series starring Jenna Ortega had already achieved record-breaking status before this. During the Nov. 21-27 viewing window, the series passed “Stranger Things” Season 4 to achieve the most hours viewed in a single week for an English-language series on Netflix with 341.2 million. Between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, it reset that record again, racking up 411.3 million hours viewed and unsurprisingly taking the No. 1 position on the Netflix Top 10 for the second week in a row.

And viewership isn’t the only metric measuring the success of “Wednesday.” The song “Goo Goo Muck” by the Cramps, which is used in a climactic dance sequence in the series, has seen a 9,500% increase in streaming compared to the month before. Additionally, fans on TikTok created a viral trend setting the dance sequence to Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary,” leading to a 1,800% streaming increase.

Though Netflix has yet to officially renew “Wednesday,” you can read about showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar’s ideas for future seasons in a Variety interview here.

