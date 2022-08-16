Netflix Top 10: ‘The Sandman’ Leads with 128 Million Hours Watched, ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 3 Takes No. 2 Position

In its first full week of availability on Netflix, Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” was watched for 127.5 million hours, landing in the No. 1 position on the streamer’s newly released Top 10 rankings. This week, the. Aug. 8-14 viewing window, marks the series’ second at the top of the chart after its debut last week with 69.5 million hours.

Season 3 of the Mindy Kaling-created teen comedy series “Never Have I Ever” debuted at No. 2, being watched for 55 million hours after three days of availability. It was followed by the debut of another teen series’ third season: “Locke & Key,” which was developed by “Lost” showrunner Carlton Cuse along with Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. The drama was watched for 38.4 million hours in its first five days of availability.

In fourth place was Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” which was watched for 35.3 million hours watched during the Aug. 8-14 viewing window. This was the season’s sixth full week of availability since the premiere of the two episodes making up Volume 2 on July 1. “Stranger Things” Season 4 held the No. 1 position for seven weeks, beginning with the premiere of Volume 1 on May 27 and ending during the July 18-24 window, when “Virgin River” premiered its fourth season — plus an interruption during the June 20-26 window thanks to the premiere of “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3. “Stranger Things” Season 4 then took second place for two weeks before dropping to its current No. 4 position last week, during the Aug. 1-7 window. Additionally, this is the first week since before Season 4 premiered that none of the series’ previous seasons have made the chart.

“Virgin River” Season 4 continues on the chart with 29.6 million hours watched, landing at No. 5. “Manifest” also remains in the Top 10 after reappearing during the July 4-10 window due its recent addition to Netflix in India, Latin America and the Nordic countries. This week, the show’s third season came in at No. 6 (28.4 million hours), with Season 2 at No. 9 (18.7 million) and Season 3 at No. 10 (18.1 million).

The No. 7 position went to “I Just Killed My Dad,” which was watched for 26.2 million hours in its first six days of availability. Limited thriller series “Keep Breathing” took eighth place with 20.9 million hours watched after debuting at No. 3 during the July 25-31 window and taking second place last week.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Aug. 8-14 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.