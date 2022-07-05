Netflix Top 10: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Becomes Second Title Ever to Cross 1 Billion Hours Viewed

“Stranger Things” Season 4 is now Netflix’s second title ever to rack up over one billion hours viewed.

This milestone comes after the July 1 debut of the season’s second volume, consisting of two episodes that run for approximately four hours. The new episodes brought Season 4 up to 1.15 billion hours viewed in total since Volume 1 premiered on May 27.

The first Netflix series to cross the 1 billion mark was the South Korean drama “Squid Game,” which debuted in September 2021. “Squid Game” remains Netflix’s most popular TV title ever with 1.65 billion hours viewed — which the streamer calculates during each title’s first 28 days of availability, after which viewership is no longer counted. “Stranger Things” Season 4 is Netflix’s most popular English-language series ever and second most popular overall. And technically, it still has a chance to beat “Squid Game.” Because of the season’s segmented release, viewership of Volume 2 during the 28 days after July 1 will all contribute to the popularity tally, though viewership of Volume 1 is already done being counted.

Season 4 was viewed for 301.3 million hours during the June 27-July 3 viewing window, during which Volume 2 was only available for three days. This has been the season’s second most successful week following the May 30-June 5 viewing window, Volume 1’s first full week of availability, which brought in 335 million hours viewed. Unsurprisingly, the season is back in the No. 1 position on the Netflix Top 10 chart, where it has resided almost every week since the premiere of Volume 1. The only exception was last week, the June 20-26 viewing window, which included the remarkable premiere of “The Umbrella Academy” Season 3.

