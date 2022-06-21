Netflix Top 10: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Is Still 767 Million Hours Shy of Breaking ‘Squid Game’ Record

According to data newly released by Netflix, Season 4 “Stranger Things” was viewed for 883.3 million hours between its May 27 debut and June 19. It became the streamer’s most popular English-language season of all time last week, breaking the record previously set by “Bridgerton” Season 2, but has not yet usurped South Korean drama “Squid Game” to become the most popular season overall. Netflix calculates its Most Popular list based on hours viewed during a title’s first 28 days of availability, and “Squid Game” sits in the No. 1 position with over 1.6 billion hours viewed. Given that the most recent numbers account for 24 days of viewing, it’s presumable that “Stranger Things” Season 4 won’t be able to beat “Squid Game” just yet.

But the show is still running up that hill. The two episodes that make up Volume 2 of “Stranger Things” Season 4 will debut on July 1, resetting the clock so that the season has another 28 days of viewing to set records (though Netflix will only add viewing of Volume 2 to the original 28-day count — continued viewing of Volume 1 will not contribute towards the show’s performance on the Most Popular list).

During the June 12-19 viewing window, “Stranger Things” Season 4 was viewed for 102.3 million hours, maintaining its spot as the No. 1 English-language title. And the first three seasons of the show continued to make the Top 10, though they’re beginning to slow down, no longer trailing right behind Season 4. Season 3 landed at No. 4 with 38.9 million hours viewed, while Season 2 took fifth place with 38.7 million hours and Season 1 took sixth place with 35.9 million hours.

It was Season 6 of “Peaky Blinders” that took second place this week, accruing 61.4 million hours viewed in its first full week of availability on Netflix after arriving to the platform on June 10. “First Kill” also beat the previous seasons of “Stranger Things” taking third place with 48.8 million.

Elsewhere on the list this week was “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” (27.6 million), “God’s Favorite Idiot” (22.5 million), “The Lincoln Lawyer” (17.6 million) and Season 1 of “Peaky Blinders” (16.4 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of June 13-19 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.