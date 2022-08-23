Netflix Top 10: ‘Sandman’ Leads English Chart While Korean Drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Is Most-Viewed Title

In its seventh week on the platform, “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” has taken over the Netflix Top 10 chart. With 77.4 million hours watched, the series was Netflix’s most-viewed title during the Aug. 15-21 viewing window — racking up more hours viewed than Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which was the most-viewed title the previous two weeks.

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo” follows Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), a lawyer with autism, whose eidetic memory helps her succeed at a large law firm as she also navigates difficult social interactions.

“The Sandman” still sits at the top on the English-language chart for the third consecutive week, garnering 77.2 million hours watched over the last week. This marks a drop from last week’s 127.5 million hours as the series has now had its second full week of availability on the platform. Its continued No. 1 status is partially due to “A Dream of a Thousand Cats”/”Calliope,” a bonus episode that Netflix released on Aug. 19.

Season 3 of “Never Have I Ever” remained in the No. 2 position on the English-language chart after landing there last week. This is the series’ first full week of availability. The Mindy Kaling comedy was watched for 59.5 million hours. Additionally, both previous seasons made the Top 10, with Season 1 in eighth place (17 million hours) and Season 2 in ninth place (16.8 million).

“Stranger Things” hiked back up to third place during its seventh week of full availability after landing at No. 4 last week. However, the series still dropped in viewership, clocking in with 28.8 million hours compared to last week’s 35.3 million.

The series that “Stranger Things” jumped ahead of was Season 3 of “Locke & Key,” which dropped from third to fourth place this week. Despite that the series was watched for 38.4 million hours only after five days availability, in its first full week of availability, it brought in a decreased viewership total of 28.3 million during the Aug. 15-21 viewing window.

Limited series “Echoes” debuted at No. 5 with 25.6 million hours viewed in its first three days of availability on Netflix. The limited thriller series follows twin sisters Leni and Gina (Michelle Monaghan), who have secretly swapped lives since they were children, sharing two homes, two husbands and a child, until one of the twins goes missing.

With 24.1 million hours watched, the No. 6 position went to Season 1 of “Manifest,” which has been appearing on the chart since the July 4-10 viewing window after its addition to Netflix’s platform in Latin America, India and the Nordics. The show’s second season took the No. 10 position (16. 3 million hours). And in seventh place was “Virgin River” Season 4, which was watched for 20.5 million hours in its fourth full week of availability.

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of Aug. 8-14 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.