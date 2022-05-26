Netflix Top 10: ‘Ozark’ Watched for 2.6 Billion Minutes in Three Days After Series Finale

“Ozark” took the No. 1 spot in Nielsen’s newly released Top 10 rankings, having been watched for 2.6 billion minutes between April 25 and May 1. Netflix released Part 2 of the show’s fourth and final season on April 29, meaning the series finale was only available for the final three days of the viewing window.The now-concluded series followed the Byrdes, a money laundering and drug trafficking family led by businessman Marty (Variety cover star Jason Bateman). “Ozark” became a hit immediately after its debut in 2017, and per Nielsen, this is the show’s 18th week with over a billion minutes viewed since the company began measuring streaming viewership.

Animated preschool program “Cocomelon” has remained firmly in Nielsen’s Top 10 for six weeks in a row now, and has climbed higher and higher since the April 1 Netflix debut of the show’s fifth season. During the April 25-May 1 viewing window, “Cocomelon” took the No. 2 spot with 767 million minutes watched. “Cocomelon” also took the No. 1 spot for acquired titles.

Next on the list was “Grace and Frankie,” the Netflix comedy that also debuted its final installment — the 12 episodes that made up Part 2 of Season 7 — on April 29. During the April 25-May 1 viewing window, the series was watched for 701 million minutes.

Though “Moon Knight” on Disney+ did not make the Top 10 immediately after it debuted on March 30, it has steadily charted since then. From April 25-May 1, with five of its six episodes available for streaming, the series was viewed for 681 million minutes and came in at No. 4.

The rest of this week’s Top 10 includes “NCIS” (618 million), “Selling Sunset” (584 million), “Heartland” (568 million), “Better Call Saul” (568 million), “Criminal Minds” (511 million) and “Bridgerton” (511 million).

See Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings for the week of April 25-May 1 below, with overall streaming titles first, followed by original streaming series, acquired titles and then films.