Netflix Top 10: Mike Myers’ Bomb ‘The Pentaverate’ Doesn’t Make the Cut as ‘Ozark’ Stays On Top

“The Pentaverate,” Netflix’s limited series starring Mike Myers as eight different characters in a story about five “nice” guys who run the entire world, didn’t make a dent in the streamer’s newly released Top 10 rankings.

It’s a significant flop for Myers, who was a box office darling in the ‘90s and early 2000s for his starring in projects including the “Shrek,” “Austin Powers” and “Wayne’s World” films. But as Variety’s review noted, Myer’s heyday is behind him, and “The Pentaverate” points to “a feature, not a bug” in Netflix’s content strategy of “writ[ing] giant checks to anyone who might bring in more viewers.”

The May 2-8 viewing window marked the first full week of availability for Season 4 of “Ozark,” which remained in the No. 1 position with 102.1 million minutes viewed, up from last week’s 78.4 million. As fans rewatch the series or come to it for the first time in the wake of its current buzz, “Ozark” Season 1 also made the chart in the No. 7 position with 13.6 million minutes viewed.

“Grace and Frankie” Season 7, now in its second full week of availability, took the No. 2 spot with 23.2 million minutes after last week’s 15.5 million. And remaining on the Top 10 were “Bridgerton” Season 2 (21.2 million), “Selling Sunset” Season 5 (17.4 million), “Anatomy of a Scandal” (15.3 million) and “Heartstopper.”

Making their Top 10 debuts were “Bullsh*t The Gameshow” Season 1 (11.9 million), “Blood Sisters” (11 million) and “Meltdown: Three Mile Island” Season 1 (10.9 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for May 2-8 below, starting with English-language TV series, followed by non-English language shows, then English-language movies and concluding with non-English language films.