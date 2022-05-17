Netflix Top 10: ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Debuts at No. 2, ‘Workin’ Moms’ Season 6 at No. 3

While “Ozark” Season 4 continues in the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s newly released Top 10 rankings with 48.6 million hours viewed, David E. Kelley’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” is now trailing right behind it.

Debuting in the No. 2 position after its May 13 premiere, “The Lincoln Lawyer” was viewed for 45.1 million hours during the May 9-15 window. The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, an idealistic Los Angeles lawyer who works out of his Lincoln town car. Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson also star. Kelley serves as creator, and executive produces alongside showrunner Ted Humphrey, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson.

The sixth season of “Workin’ Moms” also had a strong streaming debut, taking third place with 19.2 million minutes viewed. Created by Catherine Reitman, who also stars as Kate Foster, the Canadian ensemble comedy aired Season 6 on CBC television earlier this year before landing on Netflix on May 10.

Other Top 10 debuts in the May 9-15 viewing window include Season 4 of “The Circle” in fourth place (14.1 million), Season 2 of “Bling Empire” in eighth place (10.8 million) and the first season of “Savage Beauty” in ninth place (10.6 million).

“Bridgerton” Season 2 continued to perform, taking fourth place with 16 million hours viewed in its eighth week in the Top 10. The chart also includes “Grace and Frankie” Season 7 in sixth (12.3 million), “Selling Sunset” Season 5 in seventh (10.9 million) and “Anatomy of a Scandal” in 10th (9.7 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for May 9-15 below, starting with English-language TV series, followed by non-English language shows, then English-language movies and concluding with non-English language films.